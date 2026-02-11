Jasmine Sandlas halts Delhi concert, refuses to continue until women feel safe

The concert comes at a peak phase in Jasmine’s Bollywood run. Her latest track Shararat from blockbuster Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the most talked-about songs from the film’s soundtrack. The sultry, high-energy number which is sung by Jasmine alongside Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by Shashwat Sachdev plays out during the lavish wedding sequence of Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun.

At the Delhi concert, Jasmine was performing popular numbers including the Dhurandhar tracks when the incident occurred. Artists often rely entirely on event management for crowd control, but Jasmine’s intervention was loved by fans.

Jasmine, who also co-wrote the lyrics, has called the song the “biggest Bollywood banger of 2025”.

Apart from Shararat, she has also lent her voice to the film’s title track alongside multiple artists. Blockbuster Dhurandhar's sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated for a March 19 release.