Mumbai Court grants relief to Karan Johar in defamation case against CarryMinati

According to the legal team, there were millions of views of each video before they were removed from the internet. Other people were making their own reels and clips from the original videos without permission and posting these to different social media sites, which results in continuing damage to the plaintiffs.

CarryMintai’s counsel asked for a week to check out the allegations and answer the notice. They said that the place to carry out the court order has been done with such speed that it has not allowed him enough time to clarify his case. They wanted to file a counterclaim for the lifting of the motion at the temporary stage of the proceeding.

The judge made an early ruling in favour of Karan Johar by granting him temporary protection against all of the defendants. he Judge also ordered Meta Platforms to remove any and all videos and/or URLs of any defamatory video related to Karan Johar.