Blake Lively brings mahjong magic to high-stakes federal court face-off
Blake Lively made sure she was ‘en-tiled’ to some entertainment in the courtroom, which seemed more like a dramatic script than an actual trial, during her recent hearing at the federal court. The actress made waves on Wednesday after requesting her personal mahjong game to be delivered by her chauffeur to the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse in New York.
Blake Lively asked her chauffeur to bring her mahjong set to court
Blake was present at the downtown Manhattan location to attend a marathon six-hour meeting to try to settle her ongoing battle with her co-actor, Justin Baldoni, at a settlement conference. The conference, which was overseen by Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave, was aimed at resolving her ongoing battle over their film It Ends With Us. However, as justice was moving at a glacial space, Blake played a tactical diversion.
By 11 am, having grown tired of sitting in another room and waiting, the actress apparently summoned her chauffeur and asked him to bring her the ancient Chinese pastime. The set, of course, appears to be from her favourite brand, Oh My Mahjong, whose high-end collections can reach a whopping $500. It seems she takes her hobby quite seriously.
The levity associated with a board game could not be any higher compared to a court case. There is a claim of $550 million in damages, with reasons ranging from sexual harassment to a smear campaign following a collaboration between the two in 2024. However, Justin has been adamant that he did not harass his collaborator, Blake. He had earlier filed a countersuit for $400 million against Blake and her husband, but a judge dismissed the suit in June 2025.