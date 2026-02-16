Palash Muchhal is back at work with a thriller; Shreyas Talpade and Daisy Shah in the lead

Following weeks of public scrutiny over his personal life and legal troubles, Palash Muchhal is now finally back to work. The music director and filmmaker is preparing for his upcoming directorial venture. The yet-to-be named thriller will feature Shreyas Talpade and Daisy Shah in lead roles.

Recently, taking to social media, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the casting of Daisy Shah and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles for the upcoming directorial project of Palash. Daisy is known for her works in Jai Ho, Hate Story movie series, Race 3 and others. While Shreyas has been one of the comic faces in the Golmaal movie series.

Posting on X, Taran shared the big announcement by stating, “DAISY SHAH JOINS SHREYAS TALPADE IN PALASH MUCHHAL’S NEXT FILM On the auspicious occasion of #MahaShivratri, director #PalaashMuchhal has signed #DaisyShah as the female lead opposite #ShreyasTalpade for his upcoming, as-yet-untitled thriller. Set against the backdrop of #Mumbai, the filming is expected to commence shortly.”