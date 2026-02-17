Alia Bhatt to present at BAFTA 2026, to join Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson, among others

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has revealed the complete list of presenters for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, Alia Bhatt is set to be a presenter this year! The BAFTAs will be held on February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall and will feature a strong lineup of international actors and filmmakers.
Besides Alia Bhatt, several famous names will be seen as presenters such as Aimee Lou Wood, Bryan Cranston, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Aaron Pierre, Alicia Vikander, Erin Doherty, Hannah Waddingham, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Noah Jupe, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Stormzy, and Warwick Davis.
Some nominees for this year’s awards will also step in as presenters like Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Hudson, Miles Caton, Emily Watson, and Stellan Skarsgård.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas served as a presenter in 2021, followed by Deepika Padukone in 2024.
Apart from Alia, filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi will also be present at the ceremony. Her Manipuri-language film Boong has secured a nomination in the Best Children’s and Family Film category.
Produced by actor-filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Boong will compete against major Disney titles Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2, along with the animated science-fantasy feature Arco in the same category.
The film tells the story of a young boy named Boong, portrayed by Gugun Kipgen, who lives in the valley of Manipur and embarks on a journey to surprise his mother with a special gift.