Alia Bhatt to present at BAFTA 2026, to join Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson, among others

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has revealed the complete list of presenters for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, Alia Bhatt is set to be a presenter this year! The BAFTAs will be held on February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall and will feature a strong lineup of international actors and filmmakers.

Besides Alia Bhatt, several famous names will be seen as presenters such as Aimee Lou Wood, Bryan Cranston, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Aaron Pierre, Alicia Vikander, Erin Doherty, Hannah Waddingham, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Noah Jupe, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Stormzy, and Warwick Davis.

Alia Bhatt set to be a presenter at BAFTA 2026

Some nominees for this year’s awards will also step in as presenters like Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Hudson, Miles Caton, Emily Watson, and Stellan Skarsgård.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas served as a presenter in 2021, followed by Deepika Padukone in 2024.