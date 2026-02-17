No-phone policy, handwritten invites and more: All you need to know about the Rashmika-Vijay wedding

One of the most popular on-screen couples in South cinema is finally taking the step to become real-life partners. After years of rumours and eagle-eyed fan speculations, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot on February 25, 2026. The destination wedding will take place in the historic city of Udaipur, although fans may be left disappointed if they were hoping for a sneak peek into the proceedings.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding to have a ‘no-phone policy’?

As part of an effort to ensure complete privacy, the couple has allegedly imposed a complete no-phone policy throughout the wedding proceedings. According to insiders who are aware of the developments, even the photography and cinematography crew has been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements to ensure that no candid shots make it to social media platforms.

The wedding proceedings are expected to be a closely guarded affair, with the celebrations scheduled to begin on February 24 and culminate in the final ceremony two days later. In a departure from the usual celebrity wedding extravaganza, the guest list has been limited to immediate family members and a few lifelong friends. Interestingly, none of the industry colleagues or co-actors have been invited to the Udaipur leg of the wedding