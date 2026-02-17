Sidharth Malhotra's father passes away, actor pens emotional note

A bereaved son, Sidharth, shared a very heartfelt post on Instagram. Sharing a carousel of pictures from his childhood and the present times, the 41-year-old actor wrote, "He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure."

The actor continued, "From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall."

In a personal tribute to the many things he will treasure about his father, Sidharth said, "Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable."



"I am who I am because of you.

And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always.

Love you Dad", the actor concluded.

The grieving actor's friends and fans left messages of condolences in the comment section of the post. Sunil Malhotra was married to wife Rimma Malhotra and besides Sidharth, they have another son named Harshad Malhotra.