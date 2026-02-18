Baz Luhrmann to bring Elvis Presley’s life to stage show

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann is set to adapt Elvis Presley’s story for the theatres in a new stage show.

Here’s an Elvis Presley stage adaptation you can look forward to

The director brought his love of the King of Rock and Roll to the big screen in his 2022 biopic Elvis. The film starred Austin Butler as the late music legend and he's also painstakingly put together archive footage to create new documentary EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert now Baz has confirmed he’s planning a new stage production.

When asked about rumours of an Elvis stage musical during an appearance on Magic Radio, Baz said, "It’s being worked on, it’s happening. I don’t know if I was supposed to announce it but, hey, I just did. We are, yes.”

However, Baz insisted he won't be taking a hands-on role in the new project ’ likening it to the creation of the hit stage show based on his 2001 film Moulin Rouge.