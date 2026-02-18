Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar loves paying strangers' medical bills

He said, "Money has given me greater freedom and the greatest gift is the ability to give back, to change people’s lives. We also support animal charities because we love dogs. But what I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families’ medical bills. That’s my masked vigilante thing! So, no, money doesn’t feel like a burden. It feels like a grace from the universe."

Kunal's benevolent act has surely helped countless families struggling to make their ends meet while dealing with a medical crisis. We love a hero who uses his financial privilege to help those in dire need.

It has also been reported that the 44-year-old actor and his wife, Neha Kapur, whom he married in 2011, help fund college scholarships anonymously to aid students from underprivileged backgrounds.

The actor also said, "Right now, people are not happy...because we are all expecting someone else to be kind...there is no world peace if your neighbor comes to your door wanting some sugar for their tea, and you lock it against them and say, 'Get away'... No one is going to come and change the world for you. You have to do it for yourself."

Kunal Nayyar is best known for playing Rajesh "Raj" Koothrappali on the popular 12-season-long television series, The Big Bang Theory. The actor has later starred in television series such as Night Court, and also worked in films including Christmas Karma, How to Date Billy Walsh and more.