Naira Shah wins hearts in Sharry Shayar’s song Alfaaz, celebrates the success of Jee Le Zara

Expressing her gratitude, Naira shared, “The love for Alfaaz has truly been overwhelming. Music videos allow you to connect directly with the audience’s emotions, and this one is very close to my heart.”

On the film front, Naira continues to build an impressive portfolio. Having previously collaborated with director Priyadarshan in Hungama 2 and featured in Jai Shree Ram, the official documentary for Ram Mandir, she is now set to reunite with the veteran filmmaker for Haiwaan. The upcoming film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, marking another significant milestone in her career.

Adding to her recent achievements, her vertical series Jee Le Zara, which released on February 14, has been receiving encouraging feedback from viewers. Seamlessly balancing music videos, digital content, and films, Naira is steadily carving a distinct space for herself in the entertainment industry, with each project reflecting her versatility and growing appeal.