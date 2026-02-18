Naira Shah wins hearts in Sharry Shayar’s song Alfaaz, celebrates the success of Jee Le Zara

Actress Naira Shah is receiving immense appreciation for her performance in Sharry Shayar's Valentine’s special track Alfaaz. The romantic music video has struck a chord with audiences, with Naira’s expressive screen presence and emotional depth emerging as major highlights of the song. Her nuanced portrayal of love, combined with subtle expressions and effortless charm, has resonated strongly with viewers, making the track one of the season’s most talked-about romantic releases.
Since its release, which features Eshan Shanker alongside Naira, Alfaaz has been gaining steady traction across digital platforms, with fans praising not only the melody and heartfelt lyrics but also Naira’s graceful on-screen presence. Many have pointed out how she brings sincerity and warmth to every frame, elevating the emotional appeal of the narrative. Riding on this positive response, Naira is already gearing up for her next collaboration with the same music label as Alfaaz, scheduled for release next month, promising yet another engaging visual and musical experience for her audience.
Expressing her gratitude, Naira shared, “The love for Alfaaz has truly been overwhelming. Music videos allow you to connect directly with the audience’s emotions, and this one is very close to my heart.”
On the film front, Naira continues to build an impressive portfolio. Having previously collaborated with director Priyadarshan in Hungama 2 and featured in Jai Shree Ram, the official documentary for Ram Mandir, she is now set to reunite with the veteran filmmaker for Haiwaan. The upcoming film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, marking another significant milestone in her career.
Adding to her recent achievements, her vertical series Jee Le Zara, which released on February 14, has been receiving encouraging feedback from viewers. Seamlessly balancing music videos, digital content, and films, Naira is steadily carving a distinct space for herself in the entertainment industry, with each project reflecting her versatility and growing appeal.