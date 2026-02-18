Making history in latex

"Guinness Book of World Records, get ready for all the Bald-E’s that’ll be putting it down on July 10th at Hyde Park," Armando said in a statement. "Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives. I appreciate the love, the commitment and the support."

Organisers have already issued specific guidelines to ensure the record stands. Fans must have their bald caps "secured firmly on the head, with hair tucked under at the front and top", though hair is permitted to hang from the back. Currently, there is no existing record holder for this specific category, meaning the crowd is set to make history.

The London show is part of the I’m Back Tour and will feature Kesha as a special guest, reuniting the duo behind the 2013 hit Timber. While more supporting acts are yet to be announced, the festival lineup already includes big names like Lewis Capaldi and Maroon 5.