Vin Diesel attends The Bluff premiere in Los Angeles, compares Priyanka Chopra with Nelson Mandela

Vin Diesel did not just meet Priyanka Chopra at the Los Angeles premiere of her action thriller The Bluff, but spoke highly of her performance, calling her talented and sharing warm she had been with his kids at the film's screening in Europe. He also shared that he and Priyanka are birthday twins and compared her impact to make the world a better place with world leader, Nelson Mandela.
Vin spoke directly to the media about Priyanka and said, “First of all, I am going to tell you a little secret. She is so amazing in this movie, and she is such an incredible talent… and she was so nice to my kids in Europe when they had a screening… We share birthdays, and the only other person I want you to think about is the late Nelson Mandela. So her, Nelson Mandela and I, we are all trying to make this world a better place.”
The world premiere of The Bluff had a glamorous turnout beyond the film's cast. Besides Priyanka and Nick, and co‑stars Karl Urban, Safia Oakley‑Green, Vedanten Naidoo, and Temuera Morrison, director Frank E. Flowers and producer Anthony Russo with his wife Ann walked the red carpet. Vin attended the premiere with his daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair, and actor Sharon Stone also joined in support of the film at the star‑studded event.
The film, is a period action-adventure set in the late 19th-century Caribbean, with Priyanka playing 'Ercell Bloody Mary Bodden', a former pirate who has left her violent past behind to live a peaceful life with her family. But, when her old crew, led by the vengeful Captain Connor (Karl Urban), returns seeking revenge, she must confront danger to protect her loved ones. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 25.