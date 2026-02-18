Vin Diesel attends The Bluff premiere in Los Angeles, compares Priyanka Chopra with Nelson Mandela

The Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel did not just meet Priyanka Chopra at the Los Angeles premiere of her action thriller The Bluff, but spoke highly of her performance, calling her talented and sharing warm she had been with his kids at the film's screening in Europe. He also shared that he and Priyanka are birthday twins and compared her impact to make the world a better place with world leader, Nelson Mandela.

Vin Diesel meets Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the premiere of The Bluff

At the premiere of The Bluff in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra and Vin Diesel praised her performance. The film, directed by Frank E. Flowers, features a former pirate protecting her family.

At the premiere of The Bluff in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra and Vin Diesel praised her performance. The film, directed by Frank E. Flowers, features a former pirate protecting her family.