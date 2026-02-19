Nick Jonas is ‘beyond proud’ of Priyanka Chopra at The Bluff premiere: I am more in awe of you everyday

Singer-actor Nick Jonas took to his social media account on Thursday and stated that he is “beyond proud” of his superstar wife Priyanka Chopra as she premiered her film The Bluff at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Can’t wait for everyone to experience the thrilling ride that is The Bluff: Nick Jonas

The doting husband expressed admiration for her dual role as lead actor and producer for the movie.

Sharing a picture of him walking hand in hand with Priyanka at the premiere, Nick wrote on his social media account, “An incredible night celebrating The Bluff. @priyankachopra watching you not only lead this film but bring it to life as a producer has me beyond proud. The intention and strength that you poured into this story… I’m more in awe of you every day.”

He added, “Big congratulations to the entire cast and crew on such a powerful and beautifully made film. Can’t wait for everyone to experience the thrilling ride that is The Bluff, out February 25th on @primevideo.”