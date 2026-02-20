Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane passes away, 10 months after ALS diagnosis

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," reads a statement from his family.

He is survived by his wife, actress and model Rebecca Gayheart, and their two children.

In a written statement, it was shared that he spent his final days surrounded by close friends, his devoted wife, and his daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were described as “the centre of his world.”

"He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received," it said.

Dane also took on the role of Jason Dean in the fantasy drama series Charmed and starred as Captain Tom Chandler in the action drama The Last Ship. His film credits included Marley & Me, Valentine’s Day and Burlesque.

ALS, which commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare, progressive neurological disorder that leads to gradual muscle paralysis.

The condition damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement, causing patients to steadily lose the ability to speak, eat, walk and eventually breathe on their own.

Speaking to ABC’s Good Morning America last summer, Dane admitted that receiving the diagnosis left him feeling “angry.”

"Because, you know, my father was taken from me when I was young," he said on the show

"And now, you know, there's a very good chance I'm going to be taken from my girls while they're very young".

His father died by suicide when Dane was seven years old.