Shakira is coming to India after nearly two decades; here's everything you need to know

Brace yourselves folks, because global pop icon Shakira is all set to dazzle India once again. After nearly two decades, fans will get to groove to Waka Waka and Hips Don’t Lie in their home country. As a part of the Feeding India Concert 2026, the event will lit up stages with Shakira in Mumbai and Delhi in April.
Shakira, a four time Grammy winner, last performed in India back in 2007. Marking her return she is all ready to give the music scene in India a glamorous update. She will perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on April 10 and at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on April 15 . Organised by the Feeding India Concert, this concert is a part of the vision of a hunger-free and malnutrition-free nation.
Commenting on the announcement, Shakira said in a statement, “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I'm excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The Feeding India Concert is about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive."
Tickets for the show will be available from February 27 exclusively for the Zomato District app members. For the rest of the ton, general ticket sales, which will also be ticketed by Zomato District, will go live at 1 pm on March 1. As the dates close in, new sets of information will be made live to the public.
Talking about how music holds the power to change lives, Rahul Ganjoo, CEO of District by Zomato, said, “Music has the unique power to unite people across boundaries, and we're leveraging that to drive meaningful conversations that can transform lives.”
Shakira’s chart-topping music has transcended borders with billions of fans waiting to witness her live. But beyond music, she is an active advocate of education for vulnerable communities and through her own organization called the Barefoot Foundation, she is making real change in the world.