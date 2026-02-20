Shakira is coming to India after nearly two decades; here's everything you need to know

Brace yourselves folks, because global pop icon Shakira is all set to dazzle India once again. After nearly two decades, fans will get to groove to Waka Waka and Hips Don’t Lie in their home country. As a part of the Feeding India Concert 2026, the event will lit up stages with Shakira in Mumbai and Delhi in April.

Almost two decades later, Shakira is set to bring her global pop magic live in India

Shakira, a four time Grammy winner, last performed in India back in 2007. Marking her return she is all ready to give the music scene in India a glamorous update. She will perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on April 10 and at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on April 15 . Organised by the Feeding India Concert, this concert is a part of the vision of a hunger-free and malnutrition-free nation.

Commenting on the announcement, Shakira said in a statement, “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I'm excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The Feeding India Concert is about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive."