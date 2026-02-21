Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form are getting a divorce after being married for three years

The statement released announcing the news of divorce read, "Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage. The decision was made with love and respect. They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition."

Alexandra and Andrew first met during the pandemic in a chance encounter in New York. The couple got engaged soon, in 2021 and later got married in June, 2022. The couple, now heading towards divorce, became parents to their son in 2024. Andrew, 57 had two kids from his previous marriage to Jordana Brewster, Rowan and Julian. Alexandra was step-mother to the two of them.

When she was pregnant with her first child, the 39-year-old actor had opened up about a miscarriage she had previously. Sharing the unfortunate experience, she had said at the time, "Well, I had been pregnant. I had loss. It’s long and complicated...Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them...It’s very, very painful."

Alexandra began her acting career with All My Children when she was just 16 years old. She went on to become a popular face, acting in movies and series like Baywatch and True Detective. Andrew is known for his work as a producer on A Quiet Place movie series, among others.