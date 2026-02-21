Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine tie the knot in an intimate ceremony, Yuzvendra Chahal shares pictures

As of 2024, speculation on the relationship that exists between Shikhar and Sophie commenced when the latter was seen attending Punjab King's IPL Team matches. Reports indicate they initially met at a Dubai restaurant. In 2025, when Sophie was seen in the stands during the ICC Champions Trophy, the speculation surrounding the couple was amplified. In June of 2025, Sophie confirmed their relationship to the public on social media.

Sophia Shine hails from the Ireland and works as a product consultant. She graduated from the Limerick Institute of Technology and then continued on to complete her studies in Marketing and Management at Castleroy College. Reports indicate that she has held the role of Second Vice President for Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi, UAE. She currently has an active presence on social media, with over 370,000 followers on Instagram.

Shikhar Dhawan was previously married to Ayesha Banerjee, is a professional boxer. After nine years of marriage, they separated in 2021 and their divorce was finalised in 2023. However, none of them talked about the reason. They also have a child together, Zoravar.