Soha Ali Khan gives peep into Jeh’s Naruto-themed birthday

Actress Soha Ali Khan gave a candid peek into the Naruto-themed birthday celebrations of her nephew Jeh, revealing that the cake-cutting ceremony was nothing short of delightful chaos.

All you need to know about Jeh’s Naruto-themed birthday

Soha took to Instagram to share a string of images from the birthday party. The pictures featured Soha, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, several children, and Jeh, who seemed to be at the centre of the cheerful mayhem, even if he wasn’t clearly visible in the frames.

Taking to social media, Soha shared snapshots from the celebration and wrote, “Blink and he’s five. Cake cutting photos have to be chaos. Can see the cake - birthday boy, not so much! (But we could hear him) And through it all is Bebo looking as cool as a cucumber - how??!!”