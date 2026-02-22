India’s first Fair & Lovely actress Neesha Singh: Why she quit films and what she does now

Her co-star for Ankush was veteran actor Nana Patekar. He was initially taken aback by her casting. “Nana hated me on sight,” Neesha had said. “He looked at Chandra and said in Marathi, ‘Are you mad? How the hell do you think you can use this girl?’” But by the third day, after watching her reaction shots, he tapped her head and said, “Chal jayegi tu.”

After films, the actress then found love and success in TV, through which she became a household name. But right at the peak of her career, she quit. Neesha Singh got married and shifted to Singapore almost overnight. In 1991, the last few serials she had running, she had to be bumped off. Neesha said, "For me, acting was not a junoon, it was a shauk.”