Juhi Chawla wishes her daughter Jahnavi on her birthday, plants 1000 trees

For the uninitiated, Juhi married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. The two reportedly met through mutual friends and eventually fell in love. Juhi has often revealed how Jay tried hard to win her over. Jay stood by Juhi during a difficult phase in her life after the loss of her mother. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony and ever since then have maintained a low-profile.

They are parents to two children, daughter Jahnavi Mehta and son Arjun Mehta. Jahnavi has largely stayed away from the media glare and is focused on her academics. Similar to his sister, Arjun also keeps a low public profile as he continues his studies.

On the professional front, Juhi was crowned Miss India in 1984. She ventured into Bollywood and made her acting debut with Sultanat in 1986 but rose to fame with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988 where she was paired opposite Aamir Khan.

Over the years, she has delivered over 80 Hindi films. Apart from acting, Juhi is also actively involved in business and environmental activities.