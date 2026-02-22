Sheeba Chaddha on embracing truth in acting and her role in Riz Ahmed's Hamlet

A

It was not a thought that I had as to what Gertrude is going to be like. The story is as south Asian as Riz Ahmed has mentioned in interviews. There is a family where a father has died; there is a marriage in the house, and all the events that happen don’t require one to think, ‘Oh, this is a south Asian family,’ as a response to it. They can be in any situation, ethnicity or culture, because that’s what Shakespeare is about!

Gertrude was, for me, like a mother of this child who’s troubled, and is going to get into more trouble with the way events pan out. It’s quite tragic. So, for me, it’s just a mother experiencing and being a part of this trajectory of events. She’s also a woman who struggles; who lives in the space between duty, loneliness, and desires.