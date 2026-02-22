Willie Colón, architect of urban salsa music, dies at 75

Over his decades-long career, the trombonist, composer, arranger and singer produced more than 40 albums that sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. He collaborated with a wide range of artistes, including the Fania All Stars, David Byrne and Celia Cruz. His celebrated collaboration with Rubén Blades, Siembra, became one of the bestselling salsa albums of all time, and the pair were known for addressing social issues through the genre.

Willie’s family and manager confirmed his death through social media posts. “Willie didn't just change salsa; he expanded it, politicized it, clothed it in urban chronicles, and took it to stages where it hadn't been heard before,” manager Pietro Carlos wrote. “His trombone was the voice of the people, an echo of the Caribbean in New York, a bridge between two cultures.”

Willie, who was nominated for 10 Grammys and one Latin Grammy, made famous songs such as El gran varón, Sin poderte hablar, Casanova, Amor verdad and Oh, qué será.

Rubén Blades said on the social platform X that he confirmed “what I was reluctant to believe” and offered his condolences to Willie’s family.