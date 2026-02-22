Zendaya's gold band sparks wedding rumours after she was spotted in Beverly Hills

Different comments started pouring in about Zendaya’s gold band. While a lot of fans are happy and excited, some people appreciated a low-key wedding. One person commented, “I think it's best we let people live their lives, instead of turning everything into a narrative.” Another person said, “She probably did a low-key wedding you nosy peepz can keep guessing. Love it for them.” Another X user said, “Classic Zendaya move if they secretly got married, they'd 100% keep it this low-key. Gold band spotted = internet meltdown incoming. Either way, happy for them if it's true.”

The wedding rumour mill has been churning since Zendaya’s gold band’s photos popped up. Her stylist and long-time friend, Law Roach, has addressed questions regarding wedding plans, by saying, “The process hasn’t even started yet. Zendaya is working on so many movies. They really love each other and they have for a really long time. The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it’s really beautiful.”

Almost one year ago, The Dune actress confirmed her engagement at the Golden Globes. Her red carpet outfit included a stunning five-carat diamond ring from designer Jessica McCormack. It had an elegant cushion-cut centre stone, placed in an east-west way on the designer's signature button back.