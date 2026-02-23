Netizens get excited as a victory doll of Olympian Alysa Liu gets viral

Olympian Alysa Liu took home the gold medal in the women’s free skate competition. The 20 year old quickly became the star of the Winter Olympics as she skated her way to history. With this victory she also etched her name as being the second American woman to ever win an individual gold medal in figure skating. Following the win, netizens on social media shared a look where BRATZ, an American doll company, made a figurine celebrating her victory.

Did BRATZ really make a victory doll of the Olympian Alysa Liu?

Alysa even before the match knew from within the medal was hers. In order to get the best pictures and a lifetime of memory, she did something beautiful with her hair. She sported a captivating hairstyle known as halo hair perfectly making her podium intentions clear. She even coloured in the most unique way to stand out in the crowd. The style features horizontal brunette stripes interrupted by milk-tea-coloured rings and bright blonde colour, bringing out the best look.

Now coming to the figurine, the American company known for developing celebrity dolls had gone out of popularity in 2016 for its downfall in sales. Now many posts on socials have gone viral with Alysa’s figurine representing figure skating. The look is in her winning pose as she holds her medal, making the moment now forever molded.