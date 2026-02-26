Priyamani joins Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5: Filming begins in Mumbai

According to the recent reports, Priyamani has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's new movie Golmaal 5. It is a part of one of the most popular comedy film series. The film went on floors on Monday, February 23. The first schedule of filming is expected to be completed after a month.
Priyamani and Ajay Devgn will also be teaming up again in this film as they did in the film Maidaan (2024). At this point, there is no information about Priyamani’s role in the film. It was reported by several sources that she has already begun filming her portions in Mumbai. This is Priyamani’s second project with director Rohit Shetty. They worked together in Chennai Express.
Earlier reports stated that Rohit Shetty planned on adapting the popular 1980 Amitabh Bachchan/Shashi Kapoor comedy Do Aur Do Paanch. However, Rohit's team has denied those reports aggressively and stated all sources who continue to spread this unverified information are subject to legal action.
The organisation also expects that the errors in the reports already in circulation be corrected or removed at the earliest. It is also reported that Akshay Kumar will be part of the cast of Golmaal 5. However, no confirmation has come from the producers of that movie. According to reports, the film will take the comedy franchise to the next level. Some insiders also said that it might have fantasy elements and it will no longer will be a series of slapstick comedy.
The film will feature all of the original members of the cast, including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade. Reprised roles by Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ashwini Kalsekar will be featured as well. Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also expected to play a role.