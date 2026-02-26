Priyamani joins Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5: Filming begins in Mumbai

Earlier reports stated that Rohit Shetty planned on adapting the popular 1980 Amitabh Bachchan/Shashi Kapoor comedy Do Aur Do Paanch. However, Rohit's team has denied those reports aggressively and stated all sources who continue to spread this unverified information are subject to legal action.

The organisation also expects that the errors in the reports already in circulation be corrected or removed at the earliest. It is also reported that Akshay Kumar will be part of the cast of Golmaal 5. However, no confirmation has come from the producers of that movie. According to reports, the film will take the comedy franchise to the next level. Some insiders also said that it might have fantasy elements and it will no longer will be a series of slapstick comedy.

The film will feature all of the original members of the cast, including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade. Reprised roles by Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ashwini Kalsekar will be featured as well. Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also expected to play a role.