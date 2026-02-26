VIROSH wedding pics are out! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share photos from their traditional ceremonies

On the other hand, Rashmika went on to introduce her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, and gushed about their relationship. She remarked, “Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! it’s full party time now!! Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you!”

As per reports, the festivities are far from over as the couple prepares to return to Hyderabad for their star-studded reception on March 4, 2026. This upcoming event at the Taj Krishna is expected to be a massive "Who’s Who" of the Indian film industry, with legends from both Tollywood and Bollywood attending.