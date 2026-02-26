VIROSH wedding pics are out! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share photos from their traditional ceremonies

It’s official! The wait for "VIROSH" is finally over! On February 26, 2026, superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirmed their marriage by sharing the first wedding photos.
The couple chose ITC Mementos (Ekaaya) in Udaipur for their destination wedding, which began with a morning Ceremony following traditional Telugu Hindu rituals to honor Vijay’s heritage.
A second celebration was set for this evening, dedicated to Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) roots. As per reports, Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot at 8 AM in a traditional Telugu ceremony. The wedding was limited to family members and close friends, celebrities such as Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, and Ashika Ranganath were part of the ceremonies in Udaipur.
Rashmika Mandanna wore a radiant orange-gold silk saree featuring intricate traditional embroidery. Her look was elevated with heavy gold temple jewellery and a classic bridal muhurtham aesthetic.
Vijay Deverakonda can be seen in a pristine white dhoti and a matching dupatta with a subtle gold border, keeping in line with traditional Telugu customs. Vijay shared the photos on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife.”
On the other hand, Rashmika went on to introduce her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, and gushed about their relationship. She remarked, “Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! it’s full party time now!! Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you!”
As per reports, the festivities are far from over as the couple prepares to return to Hyderabad for their star-studded reception on March 4, 2026. This upcoming event at the Taj Krishna is expected to be a massive "Who’s Who" of the Indian film industry, with legends from both Tollywood and Bollywood attending.