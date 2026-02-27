Bling Empire actors Kevin Kreider and Devon Diep called off their engagement

Five months after their engagement, Kevin Kreider and Devon Diep, both of whom appeared in Netflix’s Bling Empire, announced they have separated through a joint post on Instagram.

In a joint statement Kevin Kreider and Devon Diep said, "After much thought and reflection, Devon and I have decided to end our engagement and move forward on separate paths,” the statement reads. “This was not an easy decision. We care deeply for one another and will always support each other. We are grateful for the time we shared, but at this point in our lives we believe we are better suited as friends. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this next chapter.”

Bling Empire actors Kevin Kreider and Devon Diep’s on-and-off journey

Kevin Kreider previously posted a video on YouTube with audio clips from his proposal speech to Devon Diep. In the proposal video, he said, “When we first met, I know it wasn't love at first sight, but God had better plans for us. We grew together, separate for a while, but I remember your loyalty, your love for me, your kindness, your heart, your soul.”