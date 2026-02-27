Bling Empire actors Kevin Kreider and Devon Diep called off their engagement

Five months after their engagement, Kevin Kreider and Devon Diep, both of whom appeared in Netflix’s Bling Empire, announced they have separated through a joint post on Instagram.
In a joint statement Kevin Kreider and Devon Diep said, "After much thought and reflection, Devon and I have decided to end our engagement and move forward on separate paths,” the statement reads. “This was not an easy decision. We care deeply for one another and will always support each other. We are grateful for the time we shared, but at this point in our lives we believe we are better suited as friends. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this next chapter.”
Kevin Kreider previously posted a video on YouTube with audio clips from his proposal speech to Devon Diep. In the proposal video, he said, “When we first met, I know it wasn't love at first sight, but God had better plans for us. We grew together, separate for a while, but I remember your loyalty, your love for me, your kindness, your heart, your soul.”
Kevin also complimented Devon for supporting him, no matter what. He further said, “I love you for the woman you were and who you are and who you want to be. I choose you and it will be my honour if you choose me to be your husband.”
Kevin Kreider and Devon Diep began dating initially before Bling Empire (2021). When Kevin was a part of the cast, he also pursued other co-stars, Kelly Mi Li and Kim Lee. During season 3, Kevon and Devon rekindled their romance, which was later documented in Season 4.
Thanks to actress Christine Chiu, the pair ended up back in each other's lives. Kevin shared about his ongoing feelings for Devon with her. So Christine flew Devon to Paris Fashion Week to surprise Kevin. Over the years that followed, the couple passed many significant markers together, including Devon Diep relocating from Boston to Los Angeles and Kevin Kreider giving her a promise ring in 2023. Kevin Kreider proposed to Devon Diep in Rome using white rose petals and having a violinist play music for them.
