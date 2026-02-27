Mumtaz keeps fit at 78, shares glimpse after workout session

A few weeks ago, Mumtaz was seen flaunting her freshly cut short hair. Facing the camera in a floral top, the actress asked her social media family to comment on her new avatar as she values their opinion immensely. She wrote the caption, "Hi lots of love to all my fans. I have cut my hair short today. I would like to know your opinion please. It means a lot for me . I value your opinion a lot. Whether you like or not. Let me know please. I will b waiting for your response. Thank you so much (red heart emoji) (sic)".

On the professional front, Mumtaz made her acting debut at the young age of 11 with Lajwanti in 1958. After this, she went on to do small roles in films such as Stree (1961) and Sehra (1963).

Later on, Mumtaz cemented her position in the Bollywood industry as one of the leading actress with Bandhan (1969), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970), Khilona (1970), Tere Mere Sapne (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Apna Desh (1972), Loafer (1973), Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973), Chor Machaye Shor (1974), Aap Ki Kasam (1974) and Roti (1974).