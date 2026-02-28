Actress Tara Sutaria gets candid about fashion, skincare and more
Recently, we found ourselves at a charming masquerade ball and couture showcase by Sennes from The House of Senco, a new-age luxury house that blends Italian design sensibilities inspired by Milan with Indian craftsmanship, celebrating life’s pleasures with sustainability at its core. The showcase brought together lab-grown diamond jewellery, premium handcrafted leather bags and artisanal fragrances, positioned as conscious yet elevated luxury statements with actress and singer Tara Sutaria gracing the event. Set to appear as Rebecca beside KGF-fame Yash in Toxic this March 19, we caught up with her at the event to discuss luxury and lifestyle…
Thanks to Bridgerton, masquerade balls are currently the talk of the town. How do you like such traditionally rooted events?
I think masquerades are a very old-fashioned, fabulous, fashionable and fun concept and I think it’s just something to celebrate and something to enjoy. I don’t think there are lots of masquerade balls these days so I think just to be part of a masquerade party tonight is really special.
What does luxury mean to you?
I think it’s a lovely amalgamation of so many things and so many feelings. I think that luxury is also a very personal thing and I think we’re beginning to understand the real meaning of luxury and that is very individualistic to all of us.
Your suggestion to someone picking their wardrobe essentials?
I think just if you know yourself and try to understand yourself that really puts everything into perspective. That’s really what has worked for me and I think comfort is key.
What are you currently obsessed with?
I think there’s always an obsession with music, art and food. Skin care for me has always been really minimalistic but it’s always been very purposeful. I am absolutely obsessed with applying vitamin enriched face base range before I go to bed at night when I’ve taken my makeup off and also before I put my makeup on at the beginning of the day.