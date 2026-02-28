Actress Tara Sutaria gets candid about fashion, skincare and more

Recently, we found ourselves at a charming masquerade ball and couture showcase by Sennes from The House of Senco, a new-age luxury house that blends Italian design sensibilities inspired by Milan with Indian craftsmanship, celebrating life’s pleasures with sustainability at its core. The showcase brought together lab-grown diamond jewellery, premium handcrafted leather bags and artisanal fragrances, positioned as conscious yet elevated luxury statements with actress and singer Tara Sutaria gracing the event. Set to appear as Rebecca beside KGF-fame Yash in Toxic this March 19, we caught up with her at the event to discuss luxury and lifestyle…