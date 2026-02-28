Khushi Kapoor opens up about her love for the beach, paddle and more!
Making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's musical comedy The Archies in 2023, actress Khushi Kapoor has bridged the gap between Bollywood and the digital creator space through her massive social media following. Born to actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, the 25-year-old has since starred in the romantic comedies Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan, both of which released last year. She also appeared to portray Naina in a short film directed by Abhishek Joshi — Speak Up (2020). Recently, the actress flew down to Bengaluru for the launch of Cava Athleisure’s first physical store at Orion Mall where she opened up about her wardrobe staples, why the beach keeps calling to her and her goals for the year ahead!
You have been posting a lot of mirror selfies showing off your athleisure collection on Instagram lately. Why are you currently obsessing over it?
I’ve kind of gotten into fitness a lot lately and I’ve also been playing a lot of paddle. I've been wearing sportswear day and night because I feel like I can wear them to play and then when I go for lunch or dinner with my friends. I can dress it up as well. So I think sportswear have become my new favourite!
You are a skincare junkie as well! What's something you cannot replace or forget in your routine?
I think sunscreen is definitely a must! I don't believe in layering a lot of excessive products on your skin, so, I think moisturiser and sunscreen are the two things that I swear by.
We often get glimpses from your seaside vacations. What takes you back to the beach?
There's something really peaceful about the ocean, so quiet and calm away from city life. I enjoy snorkelling, scuba diving and a place where I can do any of that.