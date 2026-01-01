Deepika and Ranveer make modaks at Chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant

Chef Vikas Khanna shared a sweet video of the interaction in his Instagram handle, which includes the title song of the film. In a sweet change from their red-carpet look, the couple was also spotted wearing aprons as they were taught the ancient art of modak making by Khanna. Deepika was seen making her first modak ever in the video as she was under the keen observation of the chef.

“This has to be the most blessed end to 2025 — a new beginning in honour of India,” the chef posted. The restaurateur was pleased to share that the restaurant would be adorned with flowers to welcome the B-town bunch, and that pomegranate modak and cardamom modak would be served to all diners at Bungalow on the first day of the year 2026.

The couple finds themselves in a thrumming week in a New York pit stop. Before flying off to the East Coast, Deepika was last seen in a quick meet with her best buddy Sneha Ramachander in Vegas, checking off an important task from their bucket list by attending a BTS performance at the remarkable Sphere. While the couple is enjoying their hard-earned vacation, the Indian film industry is abuzz with the success of Dhurandhar and the release of Ikkis, the last outing of veteran actor Dharmendra.