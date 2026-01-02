BTS ARMY is back: New album's date announced which is set to blow up global charts

K-pop fans, buckle up! The boy band BTS is finally making a comeback after a four-year hiatus and is all set to drop their next album this March, before they kick off their world tour. The long break was due to mandatory national military service, which all men under the age of 30 are required to complete, and one of the members was fulfilling his duty during this time.

The K-pop sensation BTS, featuring Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and V, is officially back and ready to take over playlists once again! Known for their electrifying moves and chart-topping beats, the global icons are set to release new music this March. Their last group release, Proof, dropped back in 2022, making this comeback all the more special after a four-year wait.

After fulfilling their military duty, all seven BTS members were discharged last year. Then all through the year, the group teased their fans with musical clips all hinting to the big announcement. Now, the group has officially announced their new album and is making fans go frenzy.

The announcement of this album was started in the most personal way: handwritten letters sent to selected members of their official fan club, BTS ARMY. Each letter carried a special message from the members, all hinting at the big date: '2026.3.20.'

Jin wrote in one of the letters, “I greeted you all as a soloist in 2023 and 2024, but I can finally greet you as part of a team again." Another one was where RM penned that he had been “waiting for this moment more desperately than anyone," while Jung Kook jokingly told his fans, “Please take good care of us this year as well." J-Hope added, “Finally, it’s the year that we will all be together with you!!"

BTS is so massive that they’ve literally been boosting South Korea’s economy. Before their military service, the band earned an amount equivalent to 0.2% of the country’s GDP! And their global impact? Just as insane, they became the first K-pop act to top both the Billboard 200 and the Billboard Artist 100 charts in the U.S., cementing their status as worldwide popstars. So, of course, the excitement is off the charts and 2026 is shaping up to be a record-smashing year for all of them.