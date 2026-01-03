The secret to Kris Jenner's youthfulness is an $18 face mask?

The Kardashian–Jenner world is famous for its beauty hacks, but standing out among them all is Kris Jenner, who continues to flaunt an enviably youthful glow at 70. After her recent facelifts, the internet went into a frenzy, with netizens speculating about every possible detail behind her refreshed look. But beyond the surgeries, there’s also careful skincare involved and at the center of the buzz is a viral $18 collagen mask she reportedly swears by.

Kris Jenner’s simple skincare trick might be the most useful beauty trend this year

As soon as the news of her surgeries died down, a new topic came into the town and became the hot gossip. Kris taking to her Instagram has been quietly promoting brands that have done magic on her skin with being the most expensive ones. Through her videos she describes how those products stand out for their highly concentrated formulas. And all of that for just $18.

The mask is deeply nourishing, giving the skin a plump, full feel thanks to its rich formula. It’s meant to be left on for up to four hours, allowing all the essential ingredients to fully absorb. Peel it off and voilà, your skin is prepped and glowing for the night. And to top it off, Kris takes an additional step and applies a face serum after the mask, layering in even more hydration and boosting that fresh, radiant glow.