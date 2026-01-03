The secret to Kris Jenner's youthfulness is an $18 face mask?

The Kardashian–Jenner world is famous for its beauty hacks, but standing out among them all is Kris Jenner, who continues to flaunt an enviably youthful glow at 70. After her recent facelifts, the internet went into a frenzy, with netizens speculating about every possible detail behind her refreshed look. But beyond the surgeries, there’s also careful skincare involved and at the center of the buzz is a viral $18 collagen mask she reportedly swears by.
As soon as the news of her surgeries died down, a new topic came into the town and became the hot gossip. Kris taking to her Instagram has been quietly promoting brands that have done magic on her skin with being the most expensive ones. Through her videos she describes how those products stand out for their highly concentrated formulas. And all of that for just $18.
The mask is deeply nourishing, giving the skin a plump, full feel thanks to its rich formula. It’s meant to be left on for up to four hours, allowing all the essential ingredients to fully absorb. Peel it off and voilà, your skin is prepped and glowing for the night. And to top it off, Kris takes an additional step and applies a face serum after the mask, layering in even more hydration and boosting that fresh, radiant glow.
Hydrogel masks usually work in two steps. Step one is applying a concentrated ampoule, followed by step two, a hydrating hydrogel mask designed to deep-clean pores, soothe irritation, and boost absorption for radiant skin. The one that Kris uses goes a step further. It comes with extra pieces, which she smartly applies to her neck, helping rejuvenate not just the face but the skin around it too.
Oh and the serum is also applied in a special Kris technique. Instead of applying it all over her face, she focuses on targeted areas like her smile lines and under the eyes, giving those spots a refreshed, radiant glow. This precise application helps ensure a natural, well-defined glow-up where it matters most.
Overall the end result is youthful with a radiant skin that glows all night, giving her a naturally refreshed and lifted look.