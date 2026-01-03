Veteran comedian and TV host John Mulrooney dies aged 67

The comedy community is in shock following the death of John Mulrooney, the Brooklyn-based standup comedian and former late-night television host, who died suddenly in his home in Coxsackie, in the state of New York, on Monday at the age of 67.

Known for being part of the legendary 1980s comedy explosion, John impressed audiences with his outspoken approach and unmatched art of pacing a room. His passing has first been revealed by the Times Union in Albany, and though as yet no reason has been given for it, it has inspired a flurry of industry recognition.

Recently, Adam Sandler has spoken about the skill of John on the 2024 episode of the Joe Rogan podcast and described the comedian as one that “you just didn’t want to go after because he’d come in and just destroy the room.” He is joined by rock star Steven Van Zandt, who revealed that he only spoke to the comedian two weeks ago about having “a full calendar in 2026.”