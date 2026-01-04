Rihanna asks lonely fan to turn off camera so they can talk in resurfaced video; 'so much to share with you...'

Rihanna instantly empathises with the fan as she speaks, making it very apparent that she would have been a therapist if not for her successful music career. The artist remarks, “That’s very lonely, and that’s very heavy.” “That’s more than anybody can endure. Even God made us miserable being alone”

The fan goes on to say that she enjoys her own company and being by herself, to which Rihanna tries to explain why something like this usually happens. “Because sometimes, we deny ourselves of the things we really want, because we want to feel comfortable and safe.”

This remark has hit very close to home for the netizens, as they have further talked about this issue, stating that to feel safe and comfortable, we avoid change and hence never evolve and are stuck in our own patterns, which are sometimes harmful to ourselves.

Once the conversation is almost over, Rihanna makes it clear that she still has a lot more to explain to the fan, that’s when she asked her fan politely to turn off her camera. She concludes by saying, “So much to share with you, girl. We really need to talk, so turn this off, no cameras.”

