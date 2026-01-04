This Iron Man star is living paycheck to paycheck and might face eviction

According to court records, the Oscar-nominated actor and former professional boxer Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from a Los Angeles residence after allegedly racking up nearly 60,000 dollars in unpaid rent.
Rourke, whose real name is Philip Andre Rourke Jr., 73, played the villain Ivan Vanko, also known as Whiplash, in Marvel's Iron Man 2 (2010)
Rourke was served with a three-day notice to pay rent or leave by December 18th after he neglected to make monthly payments on a Beverly Grove property where the rent had increased to 7,000 dollars per month.
He reportedly signed a lease for the three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home, described as a “nicely upgraded Spanish bungalow,” in March.
When the notice was issued, landlord Eric T. Goldie filed a complaint in Los Angeles alleging that Rourke owed 59,100 dollars in back rent.
According to reports, the paperwork had to be posted outside the door, as the star was not at home when the notice was delivered.
Goldie is requesting an end to the lease, along with legal fees, in addition to the back rent. If the request is granted, Rourke might not be able to continue living in the house even after he pays his debt.
In 1980, the former boxer started his acting career, landing minor roles in ‘Heaven’s Gate’ and ‘Body Heat.’ His role in the film ‘Diner’ is what jump-started his career and got him noticed. After which he explored various big roles in movies such as ‘9 ½ Weeks,’ ‘Pope of Greenwich Village,’ and ‘Rumble Fish.’
However, the actor’s ambitions were derailed by his actions off-screen. Rourke claimed in an interview that his actions frightened people, which ended up costing him a marriage, his reputation, and his profession.
Controversy recently followed Rourke when he was abruptly evicted from the reality TV show Big Brother in 2025 due to his offensive language and his awkward relationship with singer Jojo Siwa.
Around the same time, Rourke hinted that he would be suing Big Brother’s creators. According to reports, this resulted in a significant reduction in his initial salary, but the incident never occurred.
(Story by Anoushka Nag)