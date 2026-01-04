This Iron Man star is living paycheck to paycheck and might face eviction

According to court records, the Oscar-nominated actor and former professional boxer Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from a Los Angeles residence after allegedly racking up nearly 60,000 dollars in unpaid rent.

Rourke, whose real name is Philip Andre Rourke Jr., 73, played the villain Ivan Vanko, also known as Whiplash, in Marvel's Iron Man 2 (2010)

Rourke was served with a three-day notice to pay rent or leave by December 18th after he neglected to make monthly payments on a Beverly Grove property where the rent had increased to 7,000 dollars per month.

Iron Man star Mickey Rourke reportedly living 'paycheck to paycheck'

He reportedly signed a lease for the three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home, described as a “nicely upgraded Spanish bungalow,” in March.

When the notice was issued, landlord Eric T. Goldie filed a complaint in Los Angeles alleging that Rourke owed 59,100 dollars in back rent.

According to reports, the paperwork had to be posted outside the door, as the star was not at home when the notice was delivered.