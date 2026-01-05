Ant-man actress Evangeline Lilly talks about her brain injury months after falling at the beach

Marvel series star Evangeline Lilly has come forward to reveal that she has been dealing with a traumatic brain injury from the fall she had in Hawaii. The results of her scan revealed to her, that almost every area of her brain is functioning at a reduced capacity. Evangeline Lilly revealed about her traumatic brain injury through an Instagram post, where the star said that finding out the reason was helpful in understanding the symptoms, as she thought the cause was perimenopause.
She further clarified that after fainting at the beach, she fell face first into a boulder. She went to the hospital, and then they said that every test was normal, but the doctors’ attention was focused on what caused the blackout. The symptoms from the traumatic brain injury that Lilly experienced later helped her slow down and enjoy a more rested end to the year 2025. “My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to my 2025. I think it was the calmest most restful Christmas holiday I have had, maybe since I had children, so 14 years ago." she added.
Later, after the diagnosis, Lilly found it “comforting” to learn her symptoms were not caused by perimenopause. Following the diagnosis, she intends to collaborate with her physicians to treat her reduced brain functions. Evangeline Lilly reported that the medical staff were more concerned about fainting than any facial injuries. The fall forced stillness in her life after a hectic period. She continued by saying, “It might seem crazy looking at my face and my busted tooth, but I feel so grateful that I blacked out. I needed the rest.”