Ant-man actress Evangeline Lilly talks about her brain injury months after falling at the beach

Marvel series star Evangeline Lilly has come forward to reveal that she has been dealing with a traumatic brain injury from the fall she had in Hawaii. The results of her scan revealed to her, that almost every area of her brain is functioning at a reduced capacity. Evangeline Lilly revealed about her traumatic brain injury through an Instagram post, where the star said that finding out the reason was helpful in understanding the symptoms, as she thought the cause was perimenopause.

Evangeline Lilly shares update on Instagram about her traumatic brain injury

She further clarified that after fainting at the beach, she fell face first into a boulder. She went to the hospital, and then they said that every test was normal, but the doctors’ attention was focused on what caused the blackout. The symptoms from the traumatic brain injury that Lilly experienced later helped her slow down and enjoy a more rested end to the year 2025. “My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to my 2025. I think it was the calmest most restful Christmas holiday I have had, maybe since I had children, so 14 years ago." she added.