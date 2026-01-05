Does Odessa A’zion wear wig?

Celebs

The star of the hit film Marty Supreme from the production company A24 has just confessed that while viewers have been engaged in a fervent online debate, the truth is not quite so complex
Odessa A’Zion has finally responded to the biggest question the internet has been waiting for: whether or not Odessa A’Zion has her trademark curly hair or if she has a hairpiece that is very convincing. Odessa A’Zion gave a speech during the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 4, explaining that in this one particular way, the answer is a bit of both.

The star of the hit film Marty Supreme from the production company A24 has just confessed that while viewers have been engaged in a fervent online debate, the truth is not quite so complex. "The gag is the LA premiere was a wig and [for] the New York premiere, it took me five hours to do my hair and everyone thinks it's a wig," she shared with the media.

The confusion began in December when the actress first appeared on a press tour for a motion picture directed by Josh Safdie. During the premiere event in Los Angeles on December 8, Odessa stunned in a large charcoal Marc Jacobs suit and shoulder-length curls, which we would soon learn were facilitated by a wig. In contrast, at the New York City premiere on December 16.

Odessa quickly debunked the idea that she is amassing some kind of permanent collection of luxury wigs, stating that Hollywood-grade hair comes with eye-watering costs. "You think I can afford a wig like that and wear it all the time?" she joked, pointing out top-tier pieces can cost upwards of £15,000 to £23,000 ($20,000–$30,000). In a refreshing display of "stars are just like us," she added that she is currently forgoing a full glam squad to save money.

At the Critics Choice Awards, Odessa repeated her streak of bold fashion choices in a custom silver embroidered look from Ott Dubai featuring dramatic cape sleeves and a high neckline, where her hair took five hours or five minutes this time around; she certainly stole the show.

