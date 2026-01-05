Tamil film legend Bharathiraja stable after hospitalisation, confirms hospital

The health condition of veteran Tamil film director and actor Bharathiraja, who was hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness, is currently stable, according to a statement issued by the hospital on Tuesday.

Bharathiraja hospitalised with lung infection, condition stable: Hospital

In a medical bulletin, MGM Healthcare, where the filmmaker is undergoing treatment, said Bharathiraja was admitted with a severe lung infection and is being treated in the Critical Care Unit (CCU). “He is on all appropriate treatment for organ impairments and is being closely monitored by our team of medical experts,” the hospital said.

The bulletin further added that his condition remains stable and that he will continue to receive treatment in the CCU.

Meanwhile, several senior members of the Tamil film industry, including directors RK Selvamani, Seeman, Lingusamy, Ameer, AR Murugadoss, and Seenu Ramasamy, along with producer and actor Chitra Laxmanan, visited the hospital on Monday to enquire about the veteran director’s health.

In a video statement released after meeting Bharathiraja’s family and doctors, director RK Selvamani addressed rumours circulating on social media about the filmmaker’s condition. “There have been several incorrect reports regarding Bharathiraja’s health over the past few days. We wanted to clarify the actual status, which is why we came here,” he said.

Selvamani added that the treating doctors informed them Bharathiraja is in the Intensive Care Unit and is being treated for pneumonia. “All his vital organs are functioning well, and he is stable,” he explained.

He also revealed that doctors have restricted visitors after increased footfall reportedly aggravated the infection. “To prevent further complications, no visitors are being allowed at present,” Selvamani said.

Appealing to the public and fans, he urged them not to spread unverified information. “Some people, out of eagerness or ill intent, are spreading false rumours. If you truly care for Bharathiraja, please pray for his recovery and refrain from sharing unconfirmed news. The family or hospital will issue official updates,” he said, adding that a request has been made to release daily medical bulletins to curb misinformation.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress