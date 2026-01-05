Timothée Chalamet says ‘I love you’ to Kylie Jenner as he wins Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards

As he was named the Best Actor at the Critics Choice Award, Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet honoured his longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner and professed his love for her.

Timothée Chalamet thanks ‘partner of three years’ as he wins Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards

“Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” said the actor, who took home the award for his role as aspiring ping-pong champion Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme, while accepting the best actor trophy. Timothee, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

When the camera cut to Kylie, she mouthed “I love you” in response.

During his speech, the actor also gave a shout-out to his fellow nominees. Timothee was nominated alongside Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Joel Edgerton for Train Dreams, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.