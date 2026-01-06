Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie's Suffolk home hit by multiple burglaries

The former Game of Thrones stars, Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie, who share two kids were reportedly among the victims of a series of break-ins in the Suffolk area in the weeks before Christmas. However, it is still unknown if the family of 4 was present during the incident at the property.

The Suffolk police have increased patrolling in the rural areas after a source reported that the thieves targeted an outbuilding at a 2 million country estate and also invaded another house in the village at the same time.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Suffolk home targeted by thieves amid rural break-ins

A local resident told the media, "Everyone knows Kit and Rose are here, and we're proud that they chose our little bit of the countryside to live in. But we're also very protective of their privacy, so it was upsetting when we heard that they'd been broken into, along with some other local people. Unfortunately, rural crime is just a part of life out here these days, and everyone is much more on their guard than they used to be.”