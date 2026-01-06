Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie's Suffolk home hit by multiple burglaries

The former Game of Thrones stars, Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie, who share two kids were reportedly among the victims of a series of break-ins in the Suffolk area in the weeks before Christmas. However, it is still unknown if the family of 4 was present during the incident at the property.
The Suffolk police have increased patrolling in the rural areas after a source reported that the thieves targeted an outbuilding at a 2 million country estate and also invaded another house in the village at the same time.
A local resident told the media, "Everyone knows Kit and Rose are here, and we're proud that they chose our little bit of the countryside to live in. But we're also very protective of their privacy, so it was upsetting when we heard that they'd been broken into, along with some other local people. Unfortunately, rural crime is just a part of life out here these days, and everyone is much more on their guard than they used to be.”
Kit who played the protagonist Jon Snow on GoT purchased the six-bedroom home in 2017 before he married Rose. After claiming that their privacy had been continuously breached since moving in, they filed a planning application in 2021 to make the estate more secure and private.
In a planning application for two nearly 6-foot-tall solid oak gates on the property, they stated that they had experienced increased instances of trespassers who were there purely from an unwelcome and intrusive desire to observe the residents and were eager to block the previously clear views of the garden.
Harington is best known for playing Jon Snow and also found success with the series, Industry. More recently, he stepped into the world of Harry Potter by lending his voice to Audible’s audiobook series. The project launched last month with The Sorcerer’s Stone. In the newly released The Chamber of Secrets, which dropped on Audible on Tuesday, Kit Harington voices Gilderoy Lockhart, the vain wizarding celebrity and former Defense Against the Dark Arts professor.
