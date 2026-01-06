Influencer agency booked for INR 1.41 crore fraud using KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty and Arshad Warsi’s names

Three staff members at an advertising and talent hunt media company based in Andheri West have been booked for allegedly misappropriating ₹1.41 crores by raising fake project bills and using celebs' fake signatures for sanctioning payments.

According to the Amboli police, the culprits have used the fake signatures of actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul. Additionally, they also used the fake email address of actor Arshad Warsi to approve fake projects. As per the FIR, the main intention behind all such activities is that they helped the culprits to misappropriate funds. Details are now being traced by the authorities through fake signatures of celebs.

The offenders allegedly employed the celebs’ signatures for paying off the fake payments. Surekha joined this company in July 2023. His role in this company was that of senior manager–client servicing (influencer marketing) and included roles in branding, dealings with influencers, and management of project implementation. He had the authority to disclose project details to the finance team and the company’s CEO.