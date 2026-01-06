Kelly Ripa says she does not wear a bra on flights, explains why

Kelly said that raw-dogging sounds "torturous" and she can never put herself through that while flying. Next, she addressed the other fashion trend: naked flying. "Naked flying is where you board the flight with zero luggage", she said.

She looked at Mark and said that he had once "naked travelled" to which her husband said that he had travelled light, with just a backpack and asked, "So why are people doing this?".

Kelly Ripa answered, "People are doing this just to say they do it. They'll carry their cell phone, their wallet in their pockets with no luggage at all. It's a point of pride".

It is at this point that Kelly addressed her no-bra on flights rule. "I don't wear a bra on an airplane. I just refuse. I feel like life is hard. What's the point? Let's face it, I don't need a bra. This bra is so I have a place to clip my mic. That's the only reason. That's why I'm wearing it."

Kelly also said that before learning the real meaning, she thought wearing less clothes is what naked flying meant.