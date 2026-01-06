South Korea's most beloved actor, Ahn Sung-Ki passes away at 74

Ahn Sung Ki’s acting career began at the tender age of five in the film The Twilight Train (1957), and before the age of ten, he acted in about 70 films. He then left the acting scene during his teens and went on to study Vietnamese at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. Finding it difficult to revive his acting career, Ahn quit acting in 1977.

Lee's breakthrough film as an adult came when directed by Lee Jang-ho and starred in Good, Windy Days (1980), for which he won the best new actor award at the Grand Bell Awards. This marked the beginning of an illustrious second innings. In addition to his screen work, Ahn Sung-Ki was actively engaged with the world of cinema in Korea, acting as chairman of the Korean Film Actors Association. In doing so, he fought for the rights of actors during times of change in the industry.