South Korea's most beloved actor, Ahn Sung-Ki passes away at 74

South Korean actor Ahn Sung-Ki, known as "The Nation's Actor," and a legend in the world of cinema, breathed his last at the age of 74 due to his long battle with blood cancer at Soonchunhyang University Hospital in Seoul. Ahn Sung-Ki, with an illustrious acting career that exceeded 60 years, suffered a relapse when he choked on his food and collapsed in his house on December 30, 2025. T
The news spread across the Korean film industry, where he won much acclaim for his positive character and passion for cinema. His agency, Artist Company, announced that the actor had passed away and that they are extremely sad, thus expressing their condolenses to the actor's family in agony. The actor is survived by his wife, Oh So Yeong, who is a professor and sculptor, and two sons.
Ahn Sung Ki’s acting career began at the tender age of five in the film The Twilight Train (1957), and before the age of ten, he acted in about 70 films. He then left the acting scene during his teens and went on to study Vietnamese at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. Finding it difficult to revive his acting career, Ahn quit acting in 1977.
Lee's breakthrough film as an adult came when directed by Lee Jang-ho and starred in Good, Windy Days (1980), for which he won the best new actor award at the Grand Bell Awards. This marked the beginning of an illustrious second innings. In addition to his screen work, Ahn Sung-Ki was actively engaged with the world of cinema in Korea, acting as chairman of the Korean Film Actors Association. In doing so, he fought for the rights of actors during times of change in the industry.