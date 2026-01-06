Tom Hardy turns down Arman Tsarukyan’s grappling challenge; here’s why

In the message, Hardy expressed gratitude and thanked the CEO for the opportunity and mentioned that the sum was more than what most professional fighters normally make. He clarified that the choice was unrelated to money. He was unable to prepare to compete, as he was already preoccupied by his filming schedules through March.

Hardy’s absence was later verified by Hype FC, which claimed that the matchup was not possible at the time due to ongoing filming.

Netizens immediately reacted to the news, with many expressing surprise that a match between Tom and Arman was ever considered. Many fans pointed out how uncommon it is for an actor to be offered a fight against a UFC competitor. Some fans viewed the offer as further proof of how mainstream grappling events have become.

On paper, a fight between Hardy and Tsarukyan would have favoured the UFC contender heavily, but Hardy’s experience and competitive mindset would have made this into a novelty experience.

