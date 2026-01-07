Shraddha Kapoor's marriage buzz goes viral after the actor's witty reply to a fan

Shraddha Kapoor wedding news started doing the rounds after the actress gave a candid reply to a fan’s question about her wedding in a recent Instagram interaction. On January 6, Shraddha Kapoor was promoting her jewellery brand when she gave a witty reply to fan’s comment about her marriage, by saying, “Main karoongi you vivah karoongi.”
Shraddha Kapoor’s marriage buzz have been further fueled by her recent announcement about her relationship with writer Rahul Mody. The two have been speculated as a couple for quite sometime now and have been spotted together in various events. Shraddha has recently shared a light-hearted video featuring Rahul Mody where she kept saying “hatt” because of which fans have been blessed to get to see the mischievous side of the actress.
The controversy happened during a promotional video where the actress comedically cited statistics that indicated that the majority of separations take place around the time of Valentine’s Day. In the video, Shraddha was speculating on the causes and challenges people face during that period before she could urge her fans to purchase jewellery gift boxes so that she would not be alone during the season of love.
Along with her personal life Sharaddha Kapoor’s movie lineup is also grabbing a spotlight. She is presently completing of Eetha, which is based on the extraordinary life of the legendary Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The role is very rigorous and demanding and the shooting is set to be completed by March. Shraddha Kapoor will also allegedly star in Nikhil Dwivedi’s eagerly awaited film Naagin. Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, a blockbuster opposite Rajkummar Rao, and recently, she gave her voice for Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2. Additionally, there are reports that indicate her role in Pahadpangira, a prequel for Tumbbad.