Shraddha Kapoor's marriage buzz goes viral after the actor's witty reply to a fan

The controversy happened during a promotional video where the actress comedically cited statistics that indicated that the majority of separations take place around the time of Valentine’s Day. In the video, Shraddha was speculating on the causes and challenges people face during that period before she could urge her fans to purchase jewellery gift boxes so that she would not be alone during the season of love.

Along with her personal life Sharaddha Kapoor’s movie lineup is also grabbing a spotlight. She is presently completing of Eetha, which is based on the extraordinary life of the legendary Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The role is very rigorous and demanding and the shooting is set to be completed by March. Shraddha Kapoor will also allegedly star in Nikhil Dwivedi’s eagerly awaited film Naagin. Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, a blockbuster opposite Rajkummar Rao, and recently, she gave her voice for Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2. Additionally, there are reports that indicate her role in Pahadpangira, a prequel for Tumbbad.