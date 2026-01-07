The dinner served in Critics' Choice Awards faces backlash; people call it airplane meal

Buchanan’s video spread quickly on social media platforms, attracting extreme reactions with hundreds of thousands of views. While some users likened the dish to airline food, others drew similarities with the infamous cheese sandwiches from Fyre Fest. However, the reaction brought to light the fact that food quality is given prominence even at award shows.

It got to the point where the matter was addressed at the Critics' Choice Awards by comedian and actor Janelle James, who, during her acceptance speech, stated that this is the third she has come to the show, and not once she have been offered a ‘proper meal,’ which was well received by the audience.

This backlash follows a similar episode from last year's Critics' Choice Awards, when guests were served individually wrapped slices of pizza. Cameras caught Oprah Winfrey, Fantasia Barrino, and Taraji P. Henson looking unimpressed, while Paul Giamatti joked onstage about needing an endorsement deal for "pizza in a bag."