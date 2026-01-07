Tributes pour in for racing icon Michael Schumacher as namesake writer passes away

The internet however, is full of tributes for seven-time Formula One World Champion, Michael Schumacher, the author's namesake. "Rest in peace, Michael. You are truly a hero, my condolences to your family and friends", one user commented. "The man, the myth, the legend @MichaelSchumacher has died", another comment read.

However, the confusion became clear soon and the internet realised its mistake. "i was today’s years old when i found out there were two people named michael schumacher in this world", one user wrote as further clarifications followed. "As did I when I almost fainted at work at lunchtime with some of the awful click bait headlines", one person replied to the comment above.

Amidst all the hubbub and confusion, the news of the author's death got clouded. Owing to his successful body of work, he may not be a world famous sportsperson, but his work as an author has had a significant impact on the literary and cultural scene. He spent days with the famous personalities he wrote biographies of, documenting every detail of their lives for the world to read.

Michael Schumacher's daughter, Emily wrote following his death, "My dad was a very generous person with people. He loved people. He loved talking to people. He loved listening to people. He loved stories".