It's my destiny: Aamir Khan on his strained relationship with his brother Faissal, 25 years after Mela's release

As Mela turns 25, Aamir Khan has finally opened up about the film's failure and its impact on his mental health, besides breaking his silence over the highly publicised fall-out with his brother Faissal Khan. Mela released in 2000 and was supposed to be a relaunch vehicle for Faissal. However, the movie failed to perform well at the box office, and it became one of the most talked-about failures of Aamir Khan's career. The actor revealed that the tepid response to Mela was a severe jolt, and once again brought back injuries linked to family disputes.

Aamir Khan breaks silence on his relation with brother Faissal Khan

Aamir Khan recently replied to the serious allegations made by brother Faissal Khan, as well as the distance that arose between them. With the issue arising, Aamir responded, "Kya karein? That is my destiny. You can fight the world, but how can you fight your own family?” This is in relation to the allegations made by Faissal Khan about Aamir, who claims he kept him in confinement for more than a year in Mumbai. After Faissal severed all ties with the family last year, Aamir and his family reacted to the allegations by releasing a statement that deemed them to be ‘upsetting’ and that ‘all choices’ were made jointly for ‘medical reasons’.