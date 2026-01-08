Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine spotted at LA, confirm dating rumours

Popular singer-songwriter, Shawn Mendes and actor Bruna Marquezine seem to have just confirmed rumours of their relationship after being spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles, California.

The couple were seen being warm and cozy with each other on Wednesday, ending speculations about their budding romance.

Canadian musician, Shawn Mendes and Brazilian actor Bruna Marquezine made their relationship public as they did their chores. The couple were rumoured to be dating for weeks, and their public appearance on Wednesday when they were grocery shopping, confirmed all rumours.