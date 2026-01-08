Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine spotted at LA, confirm dating rumours

Popular singer-songwriter, Shawn Mendes and actor Bruna Marquezine seem to have just confirmed rumours of their relationship after being spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles, California.
The couple were seen being warm and cozy with each other on Wednesday, ending speculations about their budding romance.
Canadian musician, Shawn Mendes and Brazilian actor Bruna Marquezine made their relationship public as they did their chores. The couple were rumoured to be dating for weeks, and their public appearance on Wednesday when they were grocery shopping, confirmed all rumours.
Shawn and Bruna appeared quite intimate as they ran their errands dressed in casual wear.
The 27-year-old singer and the 30-year-old actor were spotted together in Brazil back in December, where they had been vacationing together. This immediately sparked romance rumours but the couple did not say anything. However, now they have made their love known to the world without saying any words.
Pictures and videos of Shawn and Bruna running shopping errands in Los Angeles went quickly viral, drawing reactions from fans. The couple were smiling and hugging, and gave out very warm, romantic vibes overall. "He is in love with her", one fan commented under a post. "I'm delighted, I swear, they're so beautiful", wrote one more fan under another post. "Oh my God, how clingy, cuties", read another comment. One fan said, "I LOVE them living their rom-com to the fullest".
Shawn Mendes has largely maintained a low-profile when it comes to his private and romantic life, especially since his popular relationship with singer-songwriter, Camila Cabello. The two broke up in 2021 after dating for two years and got together 2023 for a short while.
Bruna Marquezine is also a known face to the world. She is a very popular actor in Brazil and started in the industry when she was just 8-years-old. However, she came under the public eye after she began dating Brazilian football star, Neymar Jr and their relationship was highly publicised beyond Brazil. The two dated for five years, from 2013 to 2018.
However, it seems that Shawn and Bruna are ready for the next chapters of their lives, and they have definitely entered with a lots of love for each other.